Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues puppy with soup can stuck on its head

Firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give a puppy a helping hand Monday.

According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company.

The fire department says coincidentally, Ledford had just taken part in a first aid training class for pets days before.

Without the use of any special tools, and while an angry momma dog looked on, Ledford was able to “extricate the puppy” from the situation.

Since they see so much pain and destruction, the fire department says it was nice for them to be able to share a post that had a happy ending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to...
Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

Latest News

Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week
988 will become available nationwide, beginning Saturday, for those seeking help during a...
Universal suicide hotline rolls out this week
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments