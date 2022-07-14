Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fountain woman charged with attempted murder after rear-ending motorcycle

Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.
Harley Hawthorne was charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder and child neglect.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain woman was charged with attempted murder after rear-ending a man on a motorcycle.

Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s office responded to a call at 6:05 a.m. initially reported as a hit and run with injuries. Florida Highway Patrol says they later received additional information that changed it to a possible intentional domestic-related incident.

The victim, 47-year-old Chipley man, was traveling southbound on SR 77 on a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle. Investigators say 25-year-old Harley Hawthorne was following behind on a 2000 Toyota Camry.

According to officials, while in the area of Court Martial Ranch Road, Hawthorne rear-ended the motorcycle intentionally, causing the victim to be thrown.

Hawthorne then reportedly fled the scene northbound into Washington County. A witness saw this and stayed in contact with local law enforcement.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies say they located Hawthorne’s vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. Hawthorne was taken into custody and transferred to Florida Highway Patrol, where they assumed the role as primary investigators for the case.

At the time of the arrest, two juvenile children were in Hawthorne’s vehicle unharmed and released to a guardian.

Hawthorne has been charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder, two counts of child neglect, and booked into Bay County Jail. Florida Highway Patrol is actively continuing the investigation with the assistance of Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park
The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the...
Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

Latest News

A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
2 men found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified
The Brent Spence Bridge connects Covington, KY. to downtown Cincinnati. (Source: Flikr/punktoad)
New plans shrink Brent Spence Companion Bridge
Days-old puppy found without one of its legs.
Days-old puppy found without one of its legs is ‘feisty’ and ‘fighting’
First Alert Video Forecast
First Alert Forecast For Friday
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update