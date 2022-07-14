Contests
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

A man says a woman drugged him and stole items. (Source: WSVN, Fort Lauderdale Police Dept., apartment surveillance, bar surveillance video, stock photo, CNN)
By Brandon Beyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - What started as a night out with friends was an expensive loss for a Fort Lauderdale man.

Bobby Scali, 45, said he lost valuables that evening and almost lost his life.

“Doctors said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” Scali said.

On June 10, Scali said he was out with friends at a popular bar and remembers a woman approaching him there but blacking out after the encounter.

“The next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” Scali said.

The 45-year-old also said his $40,000 Rolex and $10,000 Breitling were gone.

“I noticed my watch was missing, and my phone was missing,” he said.

Scali said he doesn’t remember the walk back to his apartment with the woman, but surveillance cameras caught the pair crossing a parking lot before entering a lobby.

Florida police said they are investigating the situation. The woman has not currently been identified.

Meanwhile, Scali said nights out on the town are now a bit different.

“It’s definitely different. I don’t even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted,” Scali said.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

