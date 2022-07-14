Man charged with attempted murder of Cincinnati police officer downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who allegedly hit a Cincinnati police officer with a metal pipe downtown last week now faces charges of attempted murder.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the charges Thursday against Charlando Peoples, 34, of Springfield Township.

Peoples faces two counts each of robbery, felonious assault and criminal damaging and one count each of resisting arrest, assault, attempted murder and obstructing official business. He could spend 21 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The July 8 incident touched off at Main and Sixth streets when Peoples stole a person’s cell phone and punched him in the face, Deters says.

CPD officers Johnny Harris and Andre Miller responded. Deters says Miller tried to take Peoples into custody, but Peoples resisted and shoved him. Then a visibly apoplectic Peoples “lunged toward [Miller] and punched him in the face” before retrieving a “large metal pipe” and hitting Harris in the head, according to the prosecutor.

Bodycam footage subsequently shows the man believed to be Peoples lead officers on a tense, halting procession through downtown that lasted more than 15 minutes. Officers tased him several times and maced him at least once, all the while instructing him to stop.

The fifth tasing brought Peoples down, and officers arrested him, according to Deters.

Harris suffered “serious physical harm,” Deters says, including multiple facial fractures and a broken nose.

“This guy is lucky he did not get shot,” Deters remarked. “The restraint these officers showed is nothing short of remarkable.”

He continued: “We are living in a time where violent criminals feel emboldened. I know many officers go to work every day in fear that they will have to use deadly force. It is outrageous that our culture has created this environment, but it is the sad reality.

“Any attack on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated by the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office. We will do everything in our power to ensure this violent criminal goes to prison for as long as possible.”

Peoples is booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on $630,000 in bail bonds across his charges.

