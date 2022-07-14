Man sentenced to 6 months for pulling teens pants down while he slept

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Colerain man was arrested after he pleaded guilty to pulling down a teenager’s pants while he slept on July 13.

Tyler Ambrose, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism earlier this year, receiving a sentence of six months in jail and three years probation from a Hamilton County judge.

The victim’s father tells FOX19 the sentence is not enough.

“I want him to go to prison,” the victim’s father said. “Six months in a program. It’s a locked down facility, but my son got to deal with [it for] a lifetime. That was my son’s sentence for this. He has to deal with this the rest of his life and move on. I’m unsettled. My family is still unsettled.”

According to court documents, Ambrose pulled the victim’s pants and underwear down while he slept the day after Christmas.

Ambrose invited the victim’s son over to his home again in March, but did not want go. The teenager then told his dad what had happened, according to the father.

“As a father, what’s the first thing you want to do? You want to hurt somebody,” the father said. “[I] called my best friend and he convinced me to go to the police department.”

Colerain Police arrested Ambrose in late March and he was indicted for Voyeurism a few days later.

“This is the first time I’ve seen something like this [or] had to live [with] something like this,” the father said. “I commend my son for doing this. I’m proud of him for coming forward and stopping this predator from doing it to someone else.”

Ambrose will be registered as a Tier 1 Sex Offender every year for 15 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.