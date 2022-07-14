Contests
Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever

Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever if there is a...
Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever if there is a winner.(Arizona's Family)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever.

The cash option payout will be $276 million.

There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in more than three months

The last time there was a jackpot this big was May 2021 when a $516M ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, according to Mega Millions’ website.

So far this year, there’s been three Mega Millions winners:

  • $426 million prize in California on Jan. 28
  • $128 million in New York on March 8
  • $110 million in Minnesota on April 12

And while the big jackpot remains elusive, there have been plenty of winning tickets at all other prize levels.

A total of 1,197,065 winning tickets were sold for the July 12 drawing. Prizes ranged from $2 to $1 million.

One ticket, sold in Illinois, matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize.

