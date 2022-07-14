From napkin notes to reality: How Game Day Communications started

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Game Day Communications is one of the highest profile public relations firms in Cincinnati. So how did it grow to be what it is today? Well, look no further than the two women who started the business.

Jackie Reau, co-founder/CEO Game Day Communications, and Betsy Ross (yes, the Betsy Ross often seen on FOX19 NOW), sat down for dinner more than two decades ago.

It was during that dinner they got the idea to start something that would become Game Day Communications.

“Besty Ross and I were out to dinner, I guess in 2000, we were talking about launching a sports marketing firm in Cincinnati on a cocktail napkin,” recalled Reau. “We launched a business plan, and here we are 20 years later.”

Starting a business is not new for Reau. In fact, she started her first business when was just 12 years old.

She began mowing lawns in her childhood neighborhood in Toledo, Ohio, earning $5 for every yard.

Reau credits her mother for her entrepreneurial spirit and driving work ethic.

“I’m an only child of a single mother,” Reau explained. “So, she was always hustling; three jobs sometimes, so I wanted to help provide. I was also fortunate to work at a factory for General Motors, a GM factory in Toledo for 89 straight days two summers in a row. I paid for my college tuition 89 straight days at Ohio University.”

Hard work is how Reau helped to grow Game Day.

The first client 20 years ago was the Flying Pig Marathon.

Today, many years and many clients later, Reau still hustles.

“When someone says Game Day is going to do it, Game Day is going to do it,” said Reau. “I’m usually there if it’s 4 a.m. for a live shot or 1 a.m. when the event is over. I’m happy to be there. It’s exciting. I love the work. I love the event. I love our clients.”

If you want to tap into your entrepreneurial spirit as Reau and Ross did 20 years ago, remember this: “The advice I would give someone starting their own company is figure out what you are passionate about,” advises Reau. “What are you going to do on a Saturday morning at 7 a.m. jump out of bed and go do. Figure out how to make money doing that.”

