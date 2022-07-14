New 988 number for mental health, suicide emergencies takes effect this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Those experiencing mental health crises across the nation will soon be able to connect to confidential support by dialing 988, a change that Tri-State mental health advocates say will save lives.

The current lifeline phone number is 1-800-273-8255. It will remain available.

The 988 number results from the National Suicide Hotline Act, federal legislation passed in October 2020.

Nancy Eigel-Miller is executive director at 1N5, whose mission is to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and promoting optimal mental wellness. She explains if someone in a mental crisis calls 911, they’ll get a life-squad response, something that can cause additional trauma.

“Even going into schools it happens, where a child that’s in crisis and they treat it almost like it’s a crime that this person is in this situation that they’re in, and sometimes they have to restrain them, and that’s very traumatizing,” said Eigel-Miller, who lost her husband to suicide in 2008.

The 988 number goes into effect Saturday. It will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting callers to 24/7 emotional support with trained professionals.

Sofia Rothwell is an incoming University of Cincinnati student and a member of the Youth Council for Suicide Prevention.

“Having that big change will help to get more of those calls through and to get people the help they need, because they don’t have to try to remember those 11 digits when they’re in crisis,” she said.

Rothwell knows all too well the struggles of anxiety and mental health. She says she was suicidal her sophomore year of high school. Now Rothwell volunteers at 1N5.

According to the CDC, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United Sates, and the number of people who think about suicide or attempt suicide is still higher.

“We have 911, that’s an emergency, usually a medical emergency,” Eigel-Miller said. “And now we have a number that’s a mental health emergency.”

For anyone having suicidal thoughts, Rothwell has a message.

“I know you’re scared, but take the small step, text them first, because you don’t have to ahve that one-on-one with a voice. You’re just texting them. They don’t even know who you are, so it’s not like everyone is going to know that you’re struggling, but you’re still getting that help to help yourself,” she said.

