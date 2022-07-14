New details in officer’s shooting expected Thursday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - We are expecting to learn more Thursday about the investigation into a Clearcreek Township man shooting a police officer in the head as he responded to a domestic violence call.

A 2 p.m. news conference will be held at the Clearcreek Township Police Department. We believe police video of the shooting is likely to be released.

Officer Eric Ney is continuing to recover, meanwhile, at a Dayton hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical but stable condition, is breathing on his own and responsive, according to Police Chief John Terrill.

Officer Ney was shot Tuesday night in the 5900 block of Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Township, a Warren County suburb about 45 minutes north of downtown Cincinnati.

Police responded to a home that has a history of multiple domestic violence calls requiring the police, according to the chief.

On Tuesday, a man was ramming his wife’s vehicle with an ATV, he said.

Evers shot Officer Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, in the head and then was shot and killed by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, according to the chief.

Sgt. Cordero was promoted to sergeant in March. She has been with the department since 2008.

Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove has identified the suspect killed as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

Evers died as a result of at least one gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

Radio communications between officers on the scene and dispatchers suggest the shooting happened near a barn on the property where Evers reportedly trained horses.

Officer Ney was airlifted to Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating and will turn its findings over to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

