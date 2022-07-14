Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to...
Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

Latest News

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A hidden Van Gogh painting is found inside another Van Gogh painting. (CNN, NATIONAL GALLERIES...
X-ray reveals secret Van Gogh painting