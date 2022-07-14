Sheriff: 2 found dead at Clermont County trailer park

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after two males were found dead at a Clermont County trailer park overnight, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in the 2700 block of State Route 132 in Ohio Township just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says.

They received a 911 call from a resident who heard gunshots in the area.

The caller told dispatchers she noticed her neighbor’s lights on so her son walked to the neighbor’s trailer, where he discovered two males inside, according

Pierce Township paramedics and deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded and also found the males dead, according to Stratton.

Sheriff’s detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived and met with the Clermont County Coroner’s Office, who pronounced both of the male subjects dead at 4:16 a.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, Stratton said, stressing that this is a death investigation only at this point.

The males’ bodies will be taken to Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Their identities have not been confirmed yet, Stratton says: “This investigation is ongoing at this time and additional details will be provided as they become available.”

Residents of the trailer park tell FOX19 NOW detectives and detectives have been going door-to-door checking for video from their Ring cameras.

