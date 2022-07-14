Contests
Teen pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Avondale

Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot near the Reading Road Family Dollar in late June of 2021.
The Family Dollar in Avondale is where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June of 2021.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the four teens charged in connection with a deadly shooting pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, on Thursday.

Denerick Williams, who was 16 at the time he was arrested, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the following charges: murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability (two counts) and receiving stolen property, according to Hamilton County Court records.

Williams is one of four teens who were arrested following the shooting death of 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp on June 21, 2021.

The four teens were in a stolen Nissan Altima when they approached Beauchamp in the parking lot of the Reading Road Family Dollar in Avondale, according to police statements.

Tayvon Coffee, 17, was the driver, according to police. The alleged passengers were Williams, 15-year-old Raeshawn Covington and 14-year-old Derrell Bates, police said.

One or several of the occupants of the stolen car fired into the “crowded” parking lot of the Family Dollar, police say.

At least one of the bullets hit Beachamp.

Beauchamp died on June 24 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A family friend previously said Beauchamp was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and someone inside the car shot him in the head.

Coffee, Covington and Bates are scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

