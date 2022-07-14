Transformative Delhi development among 8 projects recommended for county grants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eight projects are slated to receive $3 million in community revitalization grants from Hamilton County including a large Delhi development and the rehabilitation of a vacant bowling alley into a brewery.

The administration selected the projects from a list of 16 CRG applications and recommended the board approve them for the upcoming budget.

Hamilton County Senior Policy Manager Marc Von Allmen presented the eight projects to the board on Tuesday. It’s the second funding round for the grant program that was established in 2020, when the county handed out $1.5 million.

The money is allocated from the county’s general fund, giving the administration flexibility in meeting a variety of needs, from blight acquisition to site planning to streetscaping.

Among those recommended for approval is Delhi Tow Square, a 14-acre development on Delhi Pike at the former site of Remke Market. The project is the linchpin of the township’s Plan the Pike Strategic Revitalization Plan, a 20-year undertaking that commenced in 2015.

Some local funding is already tied up in the project, according to Hamilton County Senior Policy Manager Marc Von Allmen. It previously won a county community and economic development assistance grant.

The $66 million project would create a 180-unit apartment complex, a fitness center, townhip officers, a recreation center, pre-k classrooms and a public plaza. The community requested $1 million from the CRG program, of which the administration recommends it receive $600,000.

The partial funding of grant applications is a new trend in 2022. Two years ago, the county funded a few programs in full. This year’s funding round will see six of the eight projects receive something less than they requested.

“The project’s lend themselves to being able to scale up or down easily, as opposed to all-or-nothing, so we’re able to get more funding to more places,” Von Allmen explained.

The county is providing technical assistance to the eight applicants that did not make the current round to improve their applications for the next round.

Other recommended CRG projects

Cheviot - $150,000 for a facade improvement program for commercial property along Harrison Avenue, including new doors, storefronts, awnings, signage and more. Twenty-one businesses will provide matching funds. The project promises to build on momentum of recent investments, including ODOT’s reconstruction project along Harrison Avenue.

Norwood - $250,000 for a site readiness program to prepare large blighted sites, some already city-owned, for future projects. Included is the Perry & Derrick Paint property on Highland Avenue, an EPA superfund site that has already seen significant environmental remediation.

Golf Manor - $400,000 for site acquisition and demolition in preparation for plans to create a more visible, mixed-use business district with affordable housing. “They’re almost starting from scratch here, and they’re well on their way,” Von Allmen said.

Lockland - $200,000 for sidewalk repair and replacement along Mill Street and Wyoming Avenue including improved pedestrian signals and crosswalks, street tree replacement and more. The improvements will support two important development sites, the first being the Mill and Dunn business district, where the grants will “increase the marketability of the storefronts,” Von Allmen said. The other site is the Locks development site, which the city is working with Neyer Properties to market to a large end user.

North Bend - $400,000 for acquisition of 13.5 acres bridging the Harrison tomb site and the Ohio River, where Noth Bend will create a riverfront park with playgrounds and an event lawn.

Springfield - $500,000 for the rehabilitation of the former Brentwood Bowl location into a brewery. The city is already working with a brewery that will bring in food vendors. The grant would allow the developers to preserve an exterior mural and plaza, which previously were created using county CEDAP funds. “You can’t do a lot of things with an old bowling alley, but they’ve found a brewery that’s able to make things work,” Von Allmen said.

Silverton - $500,000 for the development of a mixed-use business district with 130 apartments, 20 townhomes, 120 surface parking spaces and ground-floor commercial space. The city has promised to include affordable housing.

