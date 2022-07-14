Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv

Russia has intensified its strikes in Eastern Ukraine, signaling its next offensive. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorizing civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in head in Warren County identified
Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County
The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion...
‘Not a whisper’ of evidence to show 10-year-old Ohio rape victim got abortion in Indiana: AG Yost tells FOX News
Gershon Fuentes, 27, is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a rape charge, according to...
Man confesses to rape of 10-year-old who went to Indiana for abortion: Ohio AG says

Latest News

The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
New details expected Thursday in officer’s shooting
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden gives remarks with Israel PM Lapid
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey...
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
Mayzio Arnold
Cincinnati man ‘internally decapitated’ woman: court docs