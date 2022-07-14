Water rescue on Ohio River sends man to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews rescued a man from the Ohio River early Thursday, fire officials say.

The man was injured but was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in good condition, according to District Fire Chief Curtis Goodman.

First responders were called to the river off the 400 block of Pete Rose Way at about 6:15 a.m.

They received a report from dispatch that a person jumped off the Taylor Southgate Bridge and was floating downstream, Goodman said.

Crews spotted the man in the water when they arrived and put a Zodiac boat in the water to rescue him, all within 10 minutes of receiving the first 911 call, according to Goodman.

The incident remains under investigation.

