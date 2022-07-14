Contests
West Chester police investigating after rash of car break-ins

Police said this suspect was breaking into vehicles.
Police said this suspect was breaking into vehicles.(West Chester Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities in West Chester Township are asking for the community’s help after a rash of car break-ins were reported over the weekend.

The West Chester Police Department says it received eleven reports from across the township.

Police said the suspects were opening unlocked vehicles and also breaking vehicle windows to steal items left by the vehicle owners.   

The thefts happened between the hours of 1:30 – 7:30 p.m.

West Chester police seeking info about thefts from vehicles.
West Chester police seeking info about thefts from vehicles.(West Chester Police Department)

According to police, the suspects fled in a newer dark gray or silver Ford Explorer with dark tinted windows and two magnets or stickers on the back.

Anyone who has any information on the thefts or the identity of the suspect, contact the West Chester Police Department Crime Tip Line at 513-759-7272.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

