Woman arrested after shooting man at Springdale intersection

The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the passenger window of her SUV, according to Officer Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department.(Springdale Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot a man sitting in his vehicle on Wednesday.

Ashley Copeland, 35, is facing multiple felony charges including felonious assault in connection with the shooting, the Springdale Police Department said Thursday.

While in her SUV, Copeland allegedly shot at another vehicle near the intersection of Chesterdale and East Kemper roads, police said on Wednesday.

He had stopped southbound on Chesterdale just north of Kemper in the left turn lane around 10:45 a.m. when the woman, later identified as Copeland, pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle, according to Officer Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department.

Officer Riordan says the woman fired a handgun through the passenger window of her SUV, hitting the man in the arm.

Copeland drove off after the shooting.

The man was taken to UC West Chester to be treated. There is no word on his current condition.

Police have not released a possible motive behind the shooting.

The Springdale Police Department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to give an update on the arrest.

