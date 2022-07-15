2 men found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified two men that were found dead at a Clermont County trailer park early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in the 2700 block of State Route 132 in Ohio Township just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says.

Pierce Township paramedics and deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the males dead, according to Stratton.

They were identified as 34-year-old Ryan Larison and 59-year-old Rusty Larison.

Their cause of death is unknown at this time, Stratton said.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Dakota Pfeiffer has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He was charged with tampering with evidence.

Pfeiffer appeared for his arraignment at the Clermont County Municipal Court and received a $75,000 bond.

This investigation remains ongoing.

