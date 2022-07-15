Campbell County man sentenced to 10 years after child pornography found on cell phone

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An Alexandria, Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Rodger William Moore, 54, flew from CVG to Fayetteville, Arkansas in May 2019 and left his cell phone on the plane.

According to the plea agreement, the airline crew found the phone, turned it in to lost and found, and later tried to find out who it belonged to.

When they opened the phone, they saw what appeared to be child pornography and called police, the agreement says.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says about 171 videos and images of child pornography were discovered.

On another occasion, police in Northern Kentucky found child pornography in Moore’s car and on various computers and storage devices in his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Moore pleaded guilty in September 2001.

Under federal law, he must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life after his release.

