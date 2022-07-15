Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Campbell County man sentenced to 10 years after child pornography found on cell phone

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says Rodger William Moore, 54,...
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says Rodger William Moore, 54, of Alexandria, Kentucky pleaded guilty Thursday to transporting child pornography.(piqsels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An Alexandria, Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Rodger William Moore, 54, flew from CVG to Fayetteville, Arkansas in May 2019 and left his cell phone on the plane.

According to the plea agreement, the airline crew found the phone, turned it in to lost and found, and later tried to find out who it belonged to.

When they opened the phone, they saw what appeared to be child pornography and called police, the agreement says.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says about 171 videos and images of child pornography were discovered.

On another occasion, police in Northern Kentucky found child pornography in Moore’s car and on various computers and storage devices in his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Moore pleaded guilty in September 2001.

Under federal law, he must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life after his release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park
The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the...
Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
2 men found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified
The Brent Spence Bridge connects Covington, KY. to downtown Cincinnati. (Source: Flikr/punktoad)
New plans shrink Brent Spence Companion Bridge
Days-old puppy found without one of its legs.
Days-old puppy found without one of its legs is ‘feisty’ and ‘fighting’