Days-old puppy found without one of its legs is ‘feisty’ and ‘fighting’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A days-old puppy that was found without one of its legs on July 13 is receiving round-the-clock medical care, according to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

The shelter says the three-legged puppy, named Bliss, is feisty and and fighting.

“An update on Bliss, our three-legged days-old puppy that arrived yesterday: she’s feisty! She’s receiving round-the-clock medical care from our medical team and is the first to let them know she’s hungry even before her alarm goes off! She’s not out of the woods, but she’s definitely fighting for it,” they said in a social media post.

Bliss is not available to adopt, and will not be available to adopt for quite some time, the shelter said.

They are still asking for information regarding her condition.

The shelter asks the public to call Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387 with any information.

If you would like to contribute to Bliss’s care, you can do so on their website at cincinnatianimalcare.org/donate.

