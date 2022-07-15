Contests
Dozens of kids could miss chance to play soccer due to lack of coaches

By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of kids could miss out on playing soccer this summer in Forst Park if a youth league can’t find enough volunteers to coach the teams.

The City of Forest Park put out a call on Facebook asking for volunteers to help coach in their youth soccer league.

As of Friday, there are only two coaches in the entire league.

If more people don’t volunteer to coach, three teams and nearly 40 kids could be from the program, according to the league.

A lack of volunteers is not just hitting the Forest Park league.

Across the Ohio River, a coach and President of Northern Kentucky Youth Association Ben Riley says he is seeing the same issue.

Riley says in recent times, the league’s board members have called parents individually, sometimes begging them to coach, so they do not have to turn away kids who want to play.

“We were close during the spring session, but at the 25th hour, we were actually able to find three additional coaches, but we did have to tell the parents that if we weren’t able to find a coach that we wouldn’t be able to continue with their child on the team,” Riley explained.

Riley thinks some parents shy away from coaching because they do not believe they have the skill set necessary for coaching.

“But honestly, it really just involves being engaged, having a want or a will to not just help your children, but to help others — if you’re not sure of what to coach, honestly a lot of my coaching instruction comes from YouTube videos,” Riley said.

Riley says he encourages anyone interested in coaching to give it a try.

Adding leagues like the Northern Kentucky Youth Association provide all rules information and equipment for the team in order to make things as easy on parents as possible.

