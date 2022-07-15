FC Cincinnati names SuperBook Sports as club’s sports betting partner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati announced a deal with SuperBook Sports to make them the club’s exclusive sports betting partner.

Pending licensing and regulatory approvals by the state, SuperBook Sports will launch a mobile app allowing fans in Ohio to place wagers on a wide variety of sporting events, including MLS and FC Cincinnati matches, according to the club.

“We are extremely excited to partner with an industry leader like SuperBook,” said Jeff Berding, Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati. “Their focus on the sports fan, in addition to their ability to provide a seamless experience, fully aligns with all we do at FC Cincinnati.”

The “long-term, multi-faceted” deal will include an in-person sportsbook experience operated by SuperBook Sports at a retail venue in Cincinnati where fans place bets while watching games from all sports leagues.

Sports betting goes live in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023.

