Indiana GOP prepares new abortion laws but won’t reveal plans publicly ahead of special session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Republican lawmakers are preparing to gather at the Statehouse to restrict or ban abortion in Indiana. The special legislative session is set to begin on July 25. It could take weeks.

In June, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to determine their own abortion laws. Indiana’s Republicans were eager to get started crafting legislation. While those lawmakers were happy to discuss their desire for new abortion laws then, they have since gone quiet in the lead-up to the special session, leaving many to wonder what options are being considered.

Some prominent Republicans have called for an outright ban on abortion. Governor Holcomb initially said there was “no red line” in terms of restrictions, but he has since walked those comments back and embraced ambiguity. Indiana Right to Life organizers want an abortion ban.

“We have been asking our people to call their legislators to express their support and their encouragement to them in passing an abortion ban in Indiana,” said Northeast Indiana Right to Live director Abigail Lorenzen.

Abortion is a deeply personal and emotional issue, and those emotions are building for voters on both sides of the argument. In between lies the future of reproductive healthcare in Indiana. Doctors and lawyers are anxiously waiting to see how it plays out.

“I think the legislature needs to put a safe harbor in there to protect doctors,” insisted Jody Madeira, a law professor at Indiana University. “They should worry about life first then getting in trouble second. They need to encourage physicians to come forward and they need to demand a seat at the table. Then I think we will end up with more informed legislation.”

Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists will gather at the Statehouse when lawmakers return later this month. Large demonstrations are planned with organizations on both sides offering transportation to the protests.

