Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park
The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the...
Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

Latest News

Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire