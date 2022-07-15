Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New plans shrink Brent Spence Companion Bridge

The Brent Spence Bridge connects Covington, KY. to downtown Cincinnati. (Source: Flikr/punktoad)
The Brent Spence Bridge connects Covington, KY. to downtown Cincinnati. (Source: Flikr/punktoad)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed updated bridge maps detailing new lane configurations and revamped plans to deliver the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project with fewer property impacts.

The new plans will reduce the footprint for the bridge.

The Brent Spence Bridge project will construct a companion bridge next to the existing Brent Spence Bridge to improve traffic flow and safety.

“While this is a nationally significant project, it is still very much a community-minded project,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our teams have gone to great lengths to shrink property impacts while still delivering a solid solution to the traffic congestion issues in the region.”

Initial plans included two 14-foot shoulders on each deck of the new bridge and expanded shoulder widths on the existing bridge.

The new bridge was planned to cover nearly 25 acres and span nearly 150 feet in width.

Revised plans show the new bridge at almost half the size of the 2012 footprint – covering approximately 14 acres and 84 feet in width.

Updated maps show widened emergency shoulders on the existing Brent Spence Bridge to safely stow stalled vehicles, and 12-foot shoulders are provided on the new companion bridge.

“We felt good about where we were a decade ago because that solution provided additional capacity that reduces congestion and improves travel throughout the corridor,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “We feel even better about this revision because it dramatically reduces the footprint of the new bridge and completely separates interstate and local traffic.”

The project team is currently working on a second federal grant application that will be submitted by Aug. 9, and will continue to work with project partners on refining current plans, which call for breaking ground by the fall of 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park
The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the...
Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

Latest News

No word when Eden Avenue will reopen following a water main break.
Road closed due to water main break in Clifton
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
20-year-old killed in Kenton County motorcycle crash
The section of River Road is closed in both directions.
1 dead, another hospitalized following River Road crash
Road closed sign
Bridge repair to shut down I-471 ramp for 30 days