Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park
The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the...
Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

Latest News

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
2 men found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter