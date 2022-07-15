Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shaker Heights police officer saves baby deer stuck in pool (video)

Amazing deer rescue by Shaker Heights police caught on camera (video)
Amazing deer rescue by Shaker Heights police caught on camera (video)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby deer will “live to swim another day” thanks to the good deed of a Shaker Heights police officer.

The department shared video Friday of the officer saving the fawn, which had become stuck in a pool near Thornton Park.

“When swimming pool passes were advertised in Shaker Heights, this little guy didn’t realize it was intended for humans,” the department said in the post.

You can watch video of the amazing rescue below:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park
The woman pulled up along the right side of the man’s vehicle and fired a handgun through the...
Woman accused of randomly shooting man at intersection says victim was stalking her
A federal judge in Cincinnati certified a national class action lawsuit against the entire U.S....
Cincinnati federal judge temporarily stops Air Force globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers
Police responded to a double-fatal crash in Clermont County Wednesday.
Victims named in double-fatal Clermont County crash

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
052822_tasteofcincinnati_wxix
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling