Suspects use stolen credit card to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Delhi Kroger

The suspects used a credit card that was in a purse they stole from a person at a Delhi...
The suspects used a credit card that was in a purse they stole from a person at a Delhi Township Kroger.(Delhi Township Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet and Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Delhi Township police are asking for help to identify a man and woman who used a stolen credit card to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Kroger.

On July 15, the two suspects stole a purse from a grocery cart at the Delhi Township Kroger, according to police.

The man and woman used a credit card from inside the purse at a Kroger in the Oakley area and bought $1,000 worth of cards, Delhi police said. The suspects also used the credit card to make purchases at a different business.

Police said the two left the store in a white work van.

The two left the store in a white work van.
The two left the store in a white work van.(Delhi Township Police Department)

Call Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the two suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

