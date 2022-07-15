Suspects use stolen credit card to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Delhi Kroger

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Delhi Township police are asking for help to identify a man and woman who used a stolen credit card to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Kroger.

On July 15, the two suspects stole a purse from a grocery cart at the Delhi Township Kroger, according to police.

The man and woman used a credit card from inside the purse at a Kroger in the Oakley area and bought $1,000 worth of cards, Delhi police said. The suspects also used the credit card to make purchases at a different business.

Police said the two left the store in a white work van.

Call Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the two suspects.

