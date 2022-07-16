Contests
Ashtabula house fire takes child’s life

Fire Engine Lights Generic
Fire Engine Lights Generic(Live 5)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A young child died in a house fire Friday in Ashtabula, according to the Ashtabula Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene located in the 3800 block of Station Avenue around 2:30 pm.

The child’s mother was taken to an area hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

19 news will have more information when it is made available.

