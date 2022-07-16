Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program hosting events to build community bonds, end violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program stopped in Westwood Friday as they continue their mission to bring people together, end violence, and provide help to those who may be struggling to find a path away from a life of crime.

With food, music and dancing, the Phoenix Program visited the Ravenwood Apartments to start a conversation among neighbors about stopping the violence.

“It’s much too late after a shooting has happened,” said Mitchell Morris with Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program “You got somebody on the way to the penitentiary and the cemetery. So, we like to get in front of these things. Spread the peace and love before something like that happens. We’re trying to save these babies from the penitentiary or the cemetery.”

One of the goals of the cookout is to build a sense of community with neighbors.

“Kids like this shouldn’t be living in an apartment where cars are being shot at and we can all step forward and do something about that,” Morris said. “We’re just trying to build relations among us as neighbors to get to know one another, look out for one another, encourage one another, and try to bring an end to this violence and this hatred that’s going on.”

A second goal of the Cincinnati Works Phoenix program is to help guide people away from violence and onto a better, more productive, path.

“You don’t necessarily have to have a felony for us to give you help at Cincinnati Works, you can just be a person that needs a little assistance, a little hand holding to get there, and we’re willing to hold your hand and walk you through this process,” Morris explained.

One way to build that sense of community is through kindness and a clever way this is being done is through “love your neighbor challenges.”

“There’s just a lot of darkness that’s going on and again that hopelessness comes in, but these love your neighbor challenges are simple little things people can do to show kindness to their neighbors,” Morris said.

The challenges have been things like baking cookies, brownies and s’mores for the police or fire department.

Aside from the challenges to help build community bonds, Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program is hosting a job and resource at Washington Park on July 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

