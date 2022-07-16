Contests
Cooler air and soaking rain splashes into Sunday

Summertime sticky air moves in next week along with 90s by Tuesday
Rain and thunder will be present on Sunday with cooler highs in the 70s. However, drier and hot...
Rain and thunder will be present on Sunday with cooler highs in the 70s. However, drier and hot air moves in by the end of next week with 90s arriving again by Friday.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread on Sunday, especially during the afternoon as threats for heavy rainfall move into the tri-state. Because of clouds and rain-cooled air, high temperatures will only go into the mid 70s, though it will be sticky with the moisture in the region.

Rain chances continue into Monday morning, though drier air takes over in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies with highs back in the low 80s.

Temperatures swing into the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with humid air ahead of a system that delivers rain chances Wednesday evening and overnight. Expect sunshine and more heat Thursday through the weekend.

