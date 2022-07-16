Contests
Driver dies in Clinton County crash, OSP says

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Clinton County Friday night.
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Clinton County Friday night.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver died after a two-vehicle crash happened in Clinton County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on State Route 380 north of Katys Lane in Chester Township.

Heather Cole, 27, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on State Route 380 when she went off left of center and was hit by an oncoming 2021 Freightliner Truck driven by 51-year-old Jeffery Thompson. Both vehicles went off the left side of the road, OSP said.

Troopers say that Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was taken to Green Memorial Hospital and does not have serious injuries.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

