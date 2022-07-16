Contests
OSP at scene of 5-vehicle accident on I-75 in Sharonville

A 5-vehicle accident happened on I-75 near the Cresentville Exit in Sharonville Saturday.
A 5-vehicle accident happened on I-75 near the Cresentville Exit in Sharonville Saturday.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio state Highway Patrol is at the scene of an accident involving five cars on I-75 South in Sharonville near the Crescentville Road exit.

Medics were also called to the scene.

OSP says that those hurt have minor injuries.

It is unclear how many people are hurt nor how the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

