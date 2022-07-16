OSP at scene of 5-vehicle accident on I-75 in Sharonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio state Highway Patrol is at the scene of an accident involving five cars on I-75 South in Sharonville near the Crescentville Road exit.

Medics were also called to the scene.

OSP says that those hurt have minor injuries.

It is unclear how many people are hurt nor how the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.