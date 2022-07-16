Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Clermont County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit and killed in Clermont County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Michael P. Staats, 51, was hit by an unknown car traveling southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike in Miami Township just after 10 p.m. The driver of the car then fled.

Staats was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.