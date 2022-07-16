Contests
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Clermont County

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Clermont County Friday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit and killed in Clermont County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Michael P. Staats, 51, was hit by an unknown car traveling southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike in Miami Township just after 10 p.m. The driver of the car then fled.

Staats was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

