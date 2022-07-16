Contests
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home

Police in Oklahoma report they are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and beaten. (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a recent robbery.

The Tulsa Police Department reports the incident occurred on July 7 when an elderly resident was approached by a man pushing a bike.

Police said the man with the bike told the resident he was looking for him and said that he knew his sons and used to play ball with them.

According to the department, the man later asked if he could have $50 from the older man and became irritated when the victim would not give him the money.

Tulsa police said the man followed the victim inside his house, pushed him down on the couch and punched him in the head.

Police said the homeowner told them that the man also kicked him several times, took his money out of his wallet and threw his phone down the hallway.

Tulsa police shared a video of the incident where the two men were outside of the house along with the man in question leaving the scene.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to contact the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS regarding case 2022-032509.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

