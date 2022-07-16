Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rain moves out for the rest of the day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm air with increasing humidity will dominate the weekend. A front, stretching from the northwest to southeast across the Tristate, will push into northeast Ohio Saturday morning taking the showers with it, setting the stage for a warm, humid, partly cloudy afternoon.

Saturday night and Sunday the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms increases. Showers will be scattered overnight and early Sunday, but Sunday afternoon and evening the showers will be widespread. A few showers will linger into Monday morning followed by clearing.

The next two weeks look warmer than normal and most afternoons will be in the 90s from until the 28th of July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Father, son found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified
The woman said when she arrived at her friend’s home and turned on her phone, she noticed her...
Cincinnati woman claims she was tracked from CVG by Apple AirTag
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
CPD releases bodycam video of suspect accused of attacking officer
Man charged with attempted murder of Cincinnati police officer downtown

Latest News

logo
A Few Showers Overnight, More Rain Sunday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Rain Chances Increase By Sunday
First Alert Video Forecast
First Alert Forecast For Friday
First Alert Video Update For Thursday
First Alert Forecast For Thursday