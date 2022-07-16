Rain moves out for the rest of the day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm air with increasing humidity will dominate the weekend. A front, stretching from the northwest to southeast across the Tristate, will push into northeast Ohio Saturday morning taking the showers with it, setting the stage for a warm, humid, partly cloudy afternoon.

Saturday night and Sunday the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms increases. Showers will be scattered overnight and early Sunday, but Sunday afternoon and evening the showers will be widespread. A few showers will linger into Monday morning followed by clearing.

The next two weeks look warmer than normal and most afternoons will be in the 90s from until the 28th of July.

