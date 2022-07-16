Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia who was found outside her home seriously injured in 2020 has made a seemingly miraculous recovery.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Palmer has awakened from a two-year coma.

WSAZ reports Wanda Palmer was discovered on June 10, 2020, by lawn care workers suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said Wanda Palmer’s brother, Daniel Palmer, has been arrested in the incident and facing charges that include attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Funchess (left) and her mother, Bernadette Davis (right)
Family shocked after boyfriend arrested for murder of young mother
A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a...
Father, son found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified
The suspects used a credit card that was in a purse they stole from a person at a Delhi...
Suspects buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Oakley Kroger with stolen credit card
The woman said when she arrived at her friend’s home and turned on her phone, she noticed her...
Cincinnati woman claims she was tracked from CVG by Apple AirTag
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

Six people were killed in a multi-car crash in Montana caused by severe weather. (KFBB, KTMF,...
Six people killed in 21-vehicle crash in Montana
A 5-vehicle accident happened on I-75 near the Cresentville Exit in Sharonville Saturday.
OSP at scene of 5-vehicle accident on I-75 in Sharonville
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance
The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home