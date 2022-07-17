Contests
Cincinnati Animal CARE in need of dog food

Cincinnati Animal CARE is in desperate need of dog food.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal CARE could run out of dog food by Monday due to shipping problems and problems with capacity at their shelter.

Ray Anderson with the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter says that the issue is from a delayed order for about 200 dogs.

“We have a regular standing order that our director puts in, I think, once a month or a couple times a month. And, yeah, it’s just not… we realized that we’re running low, it’s not getting here when we expected it to get here and the sheer number of dogs that have come in is just kind of creating a perfect storm,” Anderson said. “Really the biggest way that people can help is getting to the root cause, which is adopting a dog. The fewer dogs that are here the less we’re burning through supplies at this kind of alarming rate.”

Anderson says that anyone wishing to donate can drop off the dog food at the shelter on 3949 Colerain Ave. or order it on the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

