Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 200 years of Jewish heritage

The exhibit is open until October
Cincinnati museums celebrate Jewish culture with new exhibit.
Cincinnati museums celebrate Jewish culture with new exhibit.(Cincinnati Museum Center)
By FOX19 Sales
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center, along with the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center are hosting a day to recognize Jewish heritage in Cincinnati on July 17.

According to the museum center, Our Shared Story: 200 Years of Jewish Cincinnati exhibition has a wide variety of activities planned, including:

  • “The Joy of Being Jewish” panel discussion with four guest speakers, such as Rabbi David Burstein of Congregation Beth Adam
  • A film screening of “And These Are Jews”
  • “Story Tree Time” with Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
  • Union Terminal Rotund Tours throughout the event
  • Our Shared Story: 200 Years of Jewish Cincinnati gallery talk
  • Tours of Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center

“Jewish influences in Cincinnati have shaped our food, medicine, arts institutions, social justice movements, how we enjoy sports and more,” the Cincinnati Museum Center’s website read. “Our Shared Story: 200 Years of Jewish Cincinnati is celebrating the lasting influences of Cincinnati’s Jewish community on the city we know today.”

The exhibit opens on July 17 and extends to Oct. 2, 2022 at Union Terminal.

Cost is included with admission.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

