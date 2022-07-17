Contests
Cincy Blues Fest returns for its 28th annual music festival

The festival took a two-year hiatus.
The 28th annual Cincinnati Blues Festival at Smale Riverfront Park on July 16.
The 28th annual Cincinnati Blues Festival at Smale Riverfront Park on July 16.(Ethan Emery)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Blues Festival returned after a two-year hiatus on Saturday afternoon at Smale Riverfront Park.

Attendees enjoyed various drinks, food and listening to the sound of blues music from musicians both near and far from Cincinnati.

“We have talented musicians locally, but to bring in [artists around the country] and keep the spirit of the blues alive in Cincinnati - this is our way of doing it - it is [an] American art form,” Assistant Director of Cincinnati Blues Festival Thomas Thiem said.

The lineup had blues artists like Toronzo Cannon, Marquise Knox and Shawn Murphy, who took the stage while festival goers tapped their toes and danced around in the park.

Small bands could be found on the lineup as well, such as the Blues in the Schools Band or Cincy Blues Society’s young adult band, a program to keep the blues alive for younger generations.

“Performing for people and playing all of these old tunes and some young tunes - it’s just great to have that opportunity to play the blues and it means a lot to everyone in the band,” Singer and Guitarist of Blues in the Schools Band Matthew Crump said. “It’s a great experience for us, especially being younger.”

The blues often gets labeled as a sad genre, but Thiem reassures that that is not always the case.

“It’s how you want to feel about music, it’s not always like you say, ‘blues, ‘I got the blues,’ it’s not necessarily sad,” Thiem said. “There’s funny stories that’s [in] it and they tell you anything. You listen to them, it starts off sad but it’s got a great ending.”

The gates opened at 2 p.m., and the event ran from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

