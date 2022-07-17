Contests
July 17 is National Ice Cream Day

Here is how a few ice cream shops are celebrating
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - July 17 is the day dedicated to ice cream all over the U.S. Here are a few ways ice cream shops in the Greater Cincinnati-Area are celebrating:

Graeter’s

In honor of the Cincinnati-based ice cream company’s 152nd Birthday, Graeter’s is offering $1.52 cones throughout the month of July if you have the app.

“Dessert connoisseurs can download the Graeter’s app and redeem their $1.52 cone,” the company said.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery in Northern Kentucky is celebrating the national holiday with $0 delivery for the day through the Cold Stone app or website.

Have the Cold Stone app? Enjoy $4 off a purchase of $20 or more. The deal ends on July 21.

Dairy Queen

Ice cream-lovers can enjoy $1 off for any dipped cone. Download the Dairy Queen app to receive the deal.

Norwood Delite Creamy Whip

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy Norwood Delite Creamy Whip’s National Ice Cream Day special: $2 small Glaciers.

