One dead, 1 injured in fatal Northside shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead and one pregnant woman hospitalized on July 17.

According to the Cincinnati Police Lt. Stephenie Fassnacht, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Northside Flats apartment complex where bullets broke through glass windows, hitting the two victims.

The pregnant female victim was sent to the hospital and is undergoing surgery, Fassnacht said. Her injuries were non-life threatening.

The male victim was pronounced dead, according to the lieutenant.

Police are investigating the scene and have not arrested the suspect.

FOX19 will update the story as more information surfaces.

