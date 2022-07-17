Contests
One dead, 1 injured in fatal Northside shooting

The suspect is still on the run
One dead, one injured in Northside shooting on July 17.
One dead, one injured in Northside shooting on July 17.(Gordon Graham)
By Candice Hare and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead and one pregnant woman hospitalized on July 17.

According to the Cincinnati Police Lt. Stephenie Fassnacht, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Northside Flats apartment complex where bullets broke through glass windows, hitting the two victims.

The pregnant female victim was sent to the hospital and is undergoing surgery, Fassnacht said. Her injuries were non-life threatening.

The male victim was pronounced dead, according to the lieutenant.

Police are investigating the scene and have not arrested the suspect.

FOX19 will update the story as more information surfaces.

