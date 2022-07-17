Contests
Showers and Thunderstorms

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread on Sunday, especially during the afternoon as threats for heavy rainfall move into the tri-state. Because of clouds and rain-cooled air, high temperatures will struggle to reach 80, though it will be sticky with the moisture in the region.

Rain chances continue into Monday morning, though drier air takes over in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies with highs back in the low 80s.

Temperatures swing into the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with humid air ahead of a system that delivers rain chances Wednesday evening and overnight. Wednesday will be a day to keep an eye on with heat index values near the triple digits.

Expect sunshine and more heat Thursday through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

