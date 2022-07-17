Tanker truck flips on side causing I-71/I-75 near Brent Spence Bridge to close

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A semi-truck carrying gasoline flipped on its side Saturday causing I-71/I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge to close in both directions, according to the City of Covington.

The city says the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes just south of the bridge, causing a code red emergency to be issued.

The truck was carrying about 8,000 to 8,500 gallons, and about 500 of that leaked on the interstate and the city street, Covington Battalion Chief Joe Bowman said.

Bowman adds that a company came to pump out fuel before the rain came down Sunday morning.

Clean-up crews were at the scene overnight and will continue to clear the spill.

It is unclear how long the code red will be in effect nor how long the interstate will be closed.

Accident happened around 11 last night in the southbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge shutting down both directions of I-71/75 near the bridge @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/WLr1Yc67Rn — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 17, 2022

The City of Covington says that the Roebling Bridge will also be shut down overnight to keep heavy tractor trailers off of the bridge, with its low weight limits.

