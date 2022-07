CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager was shot on the 3700 block of Reading Road Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati police confirmed that the 17-year-old victim was taken to UC Hospital.

This is a developing story, and FOX19 will update it along the way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.