Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Harlan Township

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon Post troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Harlan Township on July 15.

Thomas Williams, 32, of Felicity, Ohio, and Elizabeth Herlinger, 34, of Leesburg, Ohio, were on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when Williams lost control of the vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the OSP, the vehicle slid into a guardrail, ejecting Williams and Herlinger.

Both occupants were flown to Miami Valley Hospital where Williams was pronounced dead, OSP stated.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Coroner’s Officer and Harlan Township Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

