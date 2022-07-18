Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 teen arrested, warrant issued for another after father, son killed in Clermont County

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Teen charged with murder following death of father, son in Clermont County
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is now facing murder charges in connection with the July 14 death of a father and son at a Clermont County trailer park.

The arrest of a 17-year-old was announced by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The unidentified teen is charged with the following, according to the sheriff’s office:

  • Aggravated murder (four counts)
  • Murder (four counts)
  • Aggravated robbery (two counts)
  • Robbery (two counts)
  • Burglary
  • Tampering with evidence

Ryan Larison, 34, and his father, 59-year-old Rusty Larison, were found shot inside of a mobile home on State Route 132 in Ohio Township just after 2 a.m. on July 14. Ryan and Rust were pronounced dead around 4:15 a.m. by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

In addition to the unidentified teen who was arrested for murder, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for another 17-year-old.

Christian Montgomery, 17, is wanted for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery and aggravated burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

The 17-year-old might have a 9mm handgun with him and should be considered armed and dangerous, explained the sheriff’s office.

Montgomery has been known to frequent University Lane apartments and Shannon Circle in Greenbriar Estates MHP, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christian Montgomery, 17, is wanted for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery...
Christian Montgomery, 17, is wanted for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery and aggravated burglary following the deaths of a father and son in Clermont County, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Montgomery is described as 6′ and weighs 130 pounds.

Call Detective Sgt. Nick Crouch Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7545 or 513-732-7510 if you have information on the whereabouts of Montgomery.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office also announced an 18-year-old is being charged in connection with Ryan and Rusty’s deaths.

Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont...
Anthony Montgomery, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Two days after his arrest on July 16, Montgomery appeared in court as a judge set his bond at $1 million.

There are at least three people now facing charges in connection with the investigation.

Dakota Pfeiffer, 20, was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge early in the investigation, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced on July 15.

Dakota Pfeiffer
Dakota Pfeiffer(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into Ryan and Rusty’s deaths is expected to lead to more charges against “numerous other individuals” for their roles, the sheriff’s office added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck flipped Saturday causing the interstates to close on both sides near the Brent...
I-71/I-75 reopens after tanker truck overturns near Brent Spence Bridge
One dead, one injured in Northside shooting on July 17.
One dead, 1 injured in fatal Northside shooting
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police officer shoots man after traffic stop in Highland County, investigators say
The suspects used a credit card that was in a purse they stole from a person at a Delhi...
Suspects buy $1,000 worth of gift cards at Oakley Kroger with stolen credit card

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Teen charged with murder following death of father, son in Clermont County
Teen charged with murder following death of father, son in Clermont County
Richard Poulin, 58, was pulled over for a traffic stop on OH-62 south of Hillsboro, according...
Man identified after officer-involved shooting in Highland County
Heart of Gold Wifflemania -- FOX19 Now 9:30 a.m.
Heart of Gold Wifflemania -- FOX19 Now 9:30 a.m.