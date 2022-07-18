Coroner responds to Forest Park overnight, driver under arrest after driving thru investigation scene: court docs

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest on charges of OVI and misconduct at an emergency after authorities say he drove through a scene under investigation in Forest Park that the coroner responded to overnight.

First responders were called to a report of a person trapped under a vehicle in the area of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Lane just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a dispatch report.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Park police were investigating.

No details have been released.

A crash was then reported at the scene of that investigation by midnight.

Court records show a driver was arrested in connection with the crash during the investigation and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and misconduct at a scene.

Mac Arthur Phillips III, 47 of Fairfield was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:48 a.m. Monday.

Police wrote in his ticket he nearly struck officers investigating on Winton Road.

An affidavit states that Phillips “knowingly operated a vehicle while intoxicated, passing a marked cruiser blocking traffic and entered an active accident/traffic scene investigation, hampering law enforcement in their official duties.”

This is not his first OVI charge, according to his ticket. There is a prior OVI in Ohio, it states.

Phillips also refused to take a test to measure his alleged level of intoxication, according to the ticket.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

