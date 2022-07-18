Contests
Coroner responds to investigation in Forest Park; driver arrested after driving thru scene

Fatal Crash Forest Park -- FOX19 Now 7 a.m.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to Forest Park overnight.

First responders were called to a report of a person trapped under a vehicle in the area of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Lane just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a dispatch report.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Park police are investigating.

No details have been released.

Then, about two hours later as law enforcement continued to investigate, a motorist drove through the scene, nearly striking officers on Winton Road, court records show.

Mac Arthur Phillips III, 47, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and misconduct at an emergency, according to his ticket and an affidavit.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:48 a.m. Monday, jail records show.

The affidavit states that Phillips “knowingly operated a vehicle while intoxicated, passing a marked cruiser blocking traffic and entered an active accident/traffic scene investigation, hampering law enforcement in their official duties.”

This is not his first OVI charge, according to his ticket. There is a prior OVI in Ohio, it states.

Phillips also refused to take a test to measure his alleged level of intoxication, according to the ticket.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

