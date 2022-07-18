Crews battle fire at The Camargo Club

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire broke out overnight at a maintenance warehouse building at a golf course in Indian Hill, fire officials say.

No injuries were reported when crews responded a fire alarm just after 2 a.m. Monday to The Camargo Club, 8605 Shawee Run Road.

Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District Captain Francisco Caceres said the run was immediately upgraded to a working structure fire when crews arrived and saw flames coming from the maintenance warehouse building.

Six other fire departments responded to assist as they battled flames, he said.

The fire was knocked down in about an hour. The cause remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not available, he said.

The other fire departments who responded are: Sycamore and Anderson townships; Milford, Blue Ash, Mariemont and Loveland.

